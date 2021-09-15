WATCH: Players preview Illinois

Maryland starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa had another solid outing in the Terps' second game of the season versus Howard, throwing for 274 yards and three scores in in the win. Of those three touchdowns, one was caught by senior tight end Chig Okonkwo, who now has a touchdown reception in each of the Terps' first two games of the season.

On the other side of the ball, sophomore linebacker Ruben Hyppolite led the way as the Terps' defense shut out the Bison, 62-0.

Watch Tagovailoa, Okonkwo and Hyppolite look ahead to this week's Big Ten opener Friday night under the lights at Illinois in the videos below.