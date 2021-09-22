WATCH: Players preview Kent State

Maryland starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa had what could be a career-defining final two drives in the Terps' win at Illinois, leading the offense to a touchdown and a walk-off field goal attempt. Junior wideout Jeshaun Jones was part of a balanced passing attack, finishing with five catches for 70 yards, including a 24-yard reception in the 4th quarter that helped set up the Terps' final touchdown.

Watch Tagovailoa and Jones look ahead to Maryland's final non-conference game of the season Saturday versus Kent State.