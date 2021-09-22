 TerrapinSportsReport - WATCH: Players preview Kent State
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-22 20:53:56 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: Players preview Kent State

Scott Greene • TerrapinSportsReport
Publisher

Maryland starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa had what could be a career-defining final two drives in the Terps' win at Illinois, leading the offense to a touchdown and a walk-off field goal attempt. Junior wideout Jeshaun Jones was part of a balanced passing attack, finishing with five catches for 70 yards, including a 24-yard reception in the 4th quarter that helped set up the Terps' final touchdown.

Watch Tagovailoa and Jones look ahead to Maryland's final non-conference game of the season Saturday versus Kent State.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}