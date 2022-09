Maryland starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa and the Terps passing attack struggled a bit in their last outing versus SMU. The Terps will likely need big games from both Tagovailoa and star receiver Rakim Jarrett if they want to pull the upset over the No. 4-ranked team Saturday afternoon in the Big House.

On the defensive side of the ball, starting safety Dante Trader Jr. and the Terps' defense will once again look to create some takeaways like his 4th quarter interception last Saturday versus SMU.

Watch Tagovailoa, Jarrett and Trader all preview the Terps' upcoming Big Ten opener at No. 4 Michigan in the videos below.