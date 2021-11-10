WATCH: Players preview Michigan State

The Terps stayed within striking distance for most of the game, but several crucial mistakes late were too much to overcome in their 31-14 loss to Penn State. Taulia Tagovailoa had a solid outing, throwing for 371 yards, including a touchdown to tight end Corey Dyches. Tarheeb Still and the defense were able to slow down PSU's running game, but had no answer for wideout Jahan Dotson. The defense will have their hands full once again this week with Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker.

Watch Tagovailoa, Still and Dyches preview the Terps' upcoming game at Michigan State in the videos below.