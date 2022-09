Maryland starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa and the Terps passing attack struggled some again last week at Michigan and will look to right the ship at home Saturday versus Michigan State. Tagovailoa is nursing some minor injuries following last week's game but says he is 100 percent heading into the Terps' Big Ten home opener.

On the defensive side of the ball, linebackers Ahmad McCullough and VanDarius Cowan stepped up at Michigan with starting MIKE linebacker out due to injury. They will look to continue their strong play at home.

Watch Tagovailoa, McCullough and Cowan all preview the Terps' upcoming Big Ten home opener versus Michigan State in the videos below.