COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- The Terps' previous outing was a tough one for senior point guard Anthony Cowan, as he fouled out of the game with several minutes remaining on a questionable technical foul call. But there is no time for Cowan to dwell on the past, as he will look to set the Maryland record for consecutive games started as he looks to bounce back at Minnesota with his team looking to hold on to their lead atop the Big Ten standings.

Watch Cowan, sophomore forward Jalen 'Stix' Smith and sophomore guard Aaron Wiggins address the media ahead of the Terps' game at Minnesota.