WATCH: Players preview Minnesota

The Terps got a much needed bye week to rest up and get healthy following a pair of tough losses. Starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is looking to get back on track at Minnesota after struggling for a second straight week at Ohio State, throwing a pair of interceptions and getting sacked a season-high five times. Senior safety Jordan Mosley looks to lead a secondary that should get some important pieces back from injury this week, while senior tight end Chig Okonkwo could see a bigger role in the Terps' passing game with starting wide receiver Jeshaun Jones now lost for the remainder of the season.

Watch Tagovailoa, Mosley and Okonkwo preview the Terps' upcoming game at Minnesota in the videos below.