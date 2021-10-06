WATCH: Players preview No. 7 Ohio State

The Terps faced their first real adversity of the season last week in their loss to Iowa. Starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa threw five interceptions versus the Hawkeyes after playing nearly flawless football the four weeks prior. The Terps also lost leading pass catcher Dontay Demus for the remainder of the season, leaving former Rivals five-star Rakim Jarrett to pick up the slack. Defensively, linebacker Ruben Hyppolite leads a group that is looking to get right after suffering several early season injuries.

Watch Tagovailoa, Jarrett and Hyppolite preview the Terps' upcoming game at No. 7 Ohio State in the videos below.