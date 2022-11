For a second straight week, starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa will look to bounce back in a big way after struggling in the Terps' previous outing at Penn State. In front of Tagovailoa, Spencer Anderson and the offensive line have struggled as well the past two weeks. Things won't get any easier this Saturday with the second-ranked Buckeyes coming to town.

On defense, starting safety Dante Trader Jr. was one of the lone bright spots against Penn State, as they will take on Heisman candidate CJ Stroud and the explosive Buckeyes offense this week.

Watch Tagovailoa, Anderson and Trader preview the Terps' upcoming game versus Ohio State in the videos below.