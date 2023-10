COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The Terps played their most complete game of the season Saturday versus Indiana, beating the Hoosiers by a score of 44-17 to remain a perfect 5-0. They will take to the road this week where they will face No. 4-ranked and undefeated Ohio State in the Horseshoe.

Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa led the offense once again last week versus the Hoosiers, throwing for 352 yards and a career-high five passing touchdowns in the win.

The defense was led by senior cornerback Tarheeb Still, who finished with a team-high six tackles and a tackle for loss in the win. Starting safety Dante Trader Jr. also played a major role on the backend.

Watch Tagovailoa, Still and Trader preview the Terps' upcoming game at Ohio State in the videos below.

