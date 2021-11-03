WATCH: Players preview Penn State

The Terps got back to their winning ways last week versus Indiana, with quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa throwing for a season-high 419 yards to lead the offense. Sophomore Rakim Jarrett caught five balls and was on the receiving end of 88 of Tagovailoa's 419 yards through the air. Senior defensive back Jakorian Bennett helped lead a strong defensive effort with a tackle for loss, a pass breakup and solid coverage throughout the game. Maryland will look for another strong outing from all three this week versus Penn State.

Watch Tagovailoa, Jarrett and Bennett preview the Terps' upcoming home game versus Penn State in the videos below.