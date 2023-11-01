COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Maryland will look to snap a three-game losing skid Saturday when they host border rival Penn State. A win would over the No. 9-ranked team in the country would make the Terps bowl eligible for a third straight season.

Starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa will look to bounce back this week after struggling at Northwestern.

Starting running back Roman Hemby is also looking to break out but will have tough sledding, going up against the nation's No. 2 total defense and third-ranked defense against the run.

Defensively, Beau Brade continues to lead the way for Maryland with a team-high 47 tackles.

Watch Tagovailoa, Hemby and Brade preview the Terps' upcoming game versus Penn State in the videos below.