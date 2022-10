Maryland starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa had another big day throwing the ball versus Michigan State, completing 78 percent of his passes for 314 yards and a touchdown in the win. A big reason for his success was the blocking up front by senior right guard Spencer Anderson and the rest of the offensive line.

On the defensive side of the ball, Isaiah Hazel and the rest of the defensive backs did an excellent job of slowing down the Michigan State offense. They will look to slow down a talented Purdue offense this week.

Watch Tagovailoa, Anderson and Hazel all preview the Terps' upcoming home game versus Purdue in the videos below.