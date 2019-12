COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Sophomore guards Eric Ayala and Aaron Wiggins combined for 28 points, 12 rebounds and four assists in the Terps' last outing, a 76-69 road loss to Penn State. Both will look improve on those numbers Thursday night when the Terps travel to Newark, N.J. where they will face the Seton Hall Pirates.

Watch Ayala and Wiggins preview the Terps' upcoming game with the Pirates in the videos below.