Maryland starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, the Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week, will look to build upon his 391-yard, four-touchdown passing performance this week in front of the home crowd under the lights versus SMU. Likewise, starting wideout Jeshaun Jones will look to build upon his six-catch, two-touchdown performance from a week ago as the Terps could be in for a shootout versus the Mustangs.

On the defensive side of the ball, senior Greg Rose will look to lead the Terps' defensive line as they try to put consistent pressure on SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai.

Watch Tagovailoa, Jones and Rose all preview the Terps' upcoming game versus SMU in the videos below.