COLLEGE PARK, Md. — After defeating Charlotte 38-20 to open the 2023 season 2-0, the Terps will now turn their attention to former ACC rival Virginia, as they get set to host the Cavailiers under the lights on Friday night.

Starting wide receiver and West Virginia transfer Kaden Prather came up big for the Terps in the win over Charlotte, finishing with four catches for 80 yards and a score.

Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa struggled early versus Charlotte, throwing a pick six on Maryland's opening offensive drive, but finished 25-of-36 for 287 yards and a touchdown in the win.

On defense, it was linebacker Caleb Wheatland who finished with a team-high five solo tackles in the win.

Watch Prather, Wheatland and Tagovailoa preview the Terps' upcoming Friday night matchup with Virginia in the videos below.

