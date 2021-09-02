WATCH: Players preview West Virginia

Maryland football is finally set to kick off the 2021 season this Saturday inside Maryland Stadium versus border rival West Virginia.

For local seniors Donta Demus Jr. and Lawtez Rogers, it will mark the first time they have run out onto their home field in front of a full house in over a year, while sophomore quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa will make his first start in front of the Terp faithful.

Watch Demus, Rogers and Tagovailoa preview the Terps' upcoming season opener in the videos below.