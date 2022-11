After missing the Terps' homecoming game versus Northwestern, starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is expected to play Nov. 5 at Wisconsin following a bye week. Tight end Corey Dyches had the most productive outing of his career versus Purdue, finishing with over 100 yards receiving and a pair of touchdowns. The redshirt sophomore is likely thrilled about the return of Tagovailoa, as the Purdue game was the last time the quarterback was able to go from opening kickoff to the final whistle.

On defense, starting safety Beau Brade had his first-ever interception in Big Ten play during the Terps' most recent win over the Wildcats of Northwestern.

Watch Tagovailoa, Dyches and Brade preview the Terps' upcoming game at Wisconsin in the videos below.