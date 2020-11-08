TerrapinSportsReport - WATCH: Players react following big road win over Penn State

Maryland sophomore quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa showed his Week 2 performance versus Minnesota was no fluke, backing that up with a 18-of-26, 282 yards, three touchdown performance in a decisive road win over Penn State. His main target was junior wideout Dontay Demus, who caught a team-high six catches for 86 yards and a touchdown.

The defense played it's best game of the season at Penn State, recording seven sacks and recording three turnovers. The Terps were led defensively by sophomore safety Nick Cross, who finished with a team-high eight tackles, a sack, forced fumble and an interception.

Watch Tagovailoa, Demus and Cross all react following the Terps' big win over border rival Penn State in the videos below.