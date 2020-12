Maryland guards Erica Ayala and Darryl Morsell got off to hot starts this season offensively, but they struggled mightily at Clemson, shooting a combined 5-for-17 from the field, including going 0-for-3 from beyond the arc with no made free throws, as the Terps lost 67-51.

Watch Ayala and Morsell react following the Terps' loss in the videos below.