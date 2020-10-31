TerrapinSportsReport - WATCH: Players react following home-opening win over Minnesota in OT

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Taulia Tagovailoa and Jake Funk became the first duo in Maryland program history to throw for over 300 yards and rush for over 200 yards in a game. Tagovailoa finished with 394 yards and three touchdowns through the air, while Funk had 221 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Together they helped the Terps rack up 675 yards of total offense.

The defense came up with some big stops in the second half, led up front by Lawtez Rogers who recorded a career-high 7 tackles.

Watch Tagovailoa, Funk and Rogers react following the Terps' home-opening 45-44 OT win in the videos below.



