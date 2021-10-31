 Watch Taulia Tagovailoa, Carlos Carriere and Mosiah Nasili-Kite react following the Terps' win over Indiana.
WATCH: Players react following homecoming win over Indiana

Scott Greene • TerrapinSportsReport
The Terps snapped a three-game skid and moved just one win away from bowl eligibility Saturday with a 38-35 homecoming win over Indiana. Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa got back on track, throwing for a career-high 419 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Senior wideout Carlos Carriere, who was on the receiving end of those touchdowns, also had a career day with eight catches for 134 yards. Defensively, the Terps were led by defensive lineman Mosiah Nasili-Kite, who finished with eight tackles and a sack.

Watch Tagovailoa, Carriere and Nasili-Kite all react following the Terps' win over the Hoosiers in the videos below.

