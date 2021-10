Senior tight end Chig Okonkwo has been a welcomed re-addition to the Terps offense this season and was a bright spot in the loss to Iowa, hauling in his third touchdown catch of the season. And while the Terps' defense had a tough night versus the Hawkeyes, Tarheeb Still had a couple of key pass breakups early in the game and finished with four tackles.

Watch Okonkwo and Still react following the Terps' 51-14 loss to Iowa in the videos below.