Senior guard Eric Ayala struggled shooting the ball for much of the game but back-to-back threes down the stretch gave the Terps a chance late in their loss to George Mason. Freshman big man Julian Reese played like a veteran in just his fourth collegiate game, finishing with 12 points on perfect 4-for-4 shooting from the field in the loss.

Watch Ayala and Reese react following the Terps' 71-66 loss to Mason in the videos below.