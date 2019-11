COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Javon Leake was a lone bright spot for Maryland in their loss to Michigan, with a 97-yard kickoff return for the Terps' only touchdown of the day. Quarterback Justin Jackson started his first game since Rutgers and linebacker Ayinde Eley helped lead a spirited defensive effort.

Watch Leake, Jackson and Eley break down the Terps' loss in the videos below.