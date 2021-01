The Terps were led once again by Eric Ayala and Donta Scott, who combined to score 35 of Maryland's 73 points in their game versus Michigan New Year's Eve. But it wasn't enough, as Maryland had no answer inside for Michigan freshman center Hunter Dickinson, who scored a game-high 26 points while also pulling down a game-high 11 boards.

Watch Ayala and Scott react following the Terps' 84-73 loss to Michigan in the videos below.