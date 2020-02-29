News More News
WATCH: Players react following loss to Michigan State

Scott Greene • TerrapinSportsReport
COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Senior point guard Anthony Cowan struggled with his outside shot versus Michigan State, going scoreless from beyond the arc for a third straight game. Sophomore forward Jalen Smith recorded his second straight double-double versus the Spartans, while freshman forward Donta Scott finished in double-figure scoring for a fourth straight game.

Watch Cowan, Smith and Scott react following the Terps' 78-66 loss to Michigan State in the videos below.

