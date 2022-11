In a game in which the offense struggled mightily, redshirt freshman running back Roman Hemby was a lone bright spot, rushing for 68 yards on 13 carries in the Terps' 30-0 road loss at Penn State.

On defense, starting safety Beau Brade continued his strong play, finishing with 7 tackles (4 solo) and a pass breakup.

Watch Hemby and Brade react following the Terps' loss to Penn State in the videos below.