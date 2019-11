COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Maryland forward Jalen 'Stix' Smith was dominant inside with 10 points, seven rebounds and four blocks in the Terps' exhibition win over Fayetteville State. Sophomore guard Eric Ayala finished with an efficient 13 points, while starting backcourt mate Aaron Wiggins finished with nine points and four rebounds.

See what all three had to say following the Terps' win in the videos below.