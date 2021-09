The Terps struggled for much of the night Friday at Illinois, but Taulia Tagovailoa was brilliant in the final two drives of the game, throwing a late TD and setting up Joseph Petrino's walk-off 32-yard field goal that gave Maryland a 20-17 win.

Watch Tagovailoa, Petrino and defensive back Tarheeb Still react following the Terps' come-from-behind, 4th quarter road victory in the videos below.