COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Despite finishing with just three catches for 23 yards on they day, Saturday's season-opening 31-10 win over Buffalo was a big one for fifth-year senior Dontay Demus Jr., as he returned from a knee injury which caused him to miss the final eight games of the 2021 season.

For senior cornerback Jakorian Bennett it was a big day too, but more so for his play on the field, where he finished with five tackles and five pass breakups on the day.

Watch Demus and Bennett break down the Terps' season-opening win over Buffalo in the videos below.