COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Sophomore forward Ricky Lindo Jr. entered the season with high expectations and lived up to them Tuesday night in the Terps' 74-55 win, scoring a career-high 13 points and adding seven rebounds. Jalen Smith finished with a game-high 17 points, while Eric Ayala found his stroke from beyond the arc, making 3-of-5 three-point attempts while scoring 13 points.

Watch Lindo, Smith and Ayala break down the Terps' win over Fairfield in the videos below.

