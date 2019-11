COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Senior point guard Anthony Cowan led the Terps with a team-high 16 points with sophomore Aaron Wiggins right behind him with 15 points in Maryland's 86-63 win over George Mason. Jalen 'Stix' Smith finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds, his third double-double of the season.

