WATCH: Players react following win over GW

It was a big night for two of Maryland's newest transfers, as Fatts Russell scored 15 points versus GW, including the final four of the game to close out the win, marking the second time he's scored in double figures this season and the 78th time in his career.

Terps big man Qudus Wahab had a career night versus the Colonials, with 18 points, 15 boards, two block and a steal. His 15 rebounds were a career high, while he recorded his first double-double in a Terps uniform and the 10th of his collegiate career.

Watch Russell and Wahab react following the Terps' 71-64 win over GW in the videos below.