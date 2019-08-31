WATCH: Players react following win over Howard
COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Virginia Tech graduate transfer quarterback Josh Jackson threw four touchdown passes in the first half of his Maryland debut. Ohio State graduate transfer linebacker Keandre Jones recorded a sack in his Terps debut Saturday. Sophomore wide receiver Dontay Demus caught three balls for 100 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Watch all three break down their own, as well as the team's performances in the videos posted below.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news