It was a career night from Darryl Morsell propelled the Terps past No. 12 Illinois, as the senior guard finished with a career-high 19 points while also playing stifling defense in Maryland's 66-63 win.

Junior guard Aaron Wiggins finished with 12 points to go along with three rebounds and an assist.

Watch Morsell and Wiggins react following the Terps' upset win at No. 12 Illinois in the videos below.