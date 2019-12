COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Maryland senior point guard Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 20-or-more points for the fourth time in five games, including the final four points, as the Terps defeated Illinois in thrilling fashion, 59-58, to open Big Ten play.

Watch Cowan, sophomore forward Jalen 'Stix' Smith and freshman forward Donta Scott react following the Terps' win over Illinois in the videos below.