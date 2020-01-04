COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Jalen 'Stix' Smith had another big game for the Terps in their win over the Hoosiers, finishing with a game-high 19 points, eight rebounds and a block. Anthony Cowan was efficient for Maryland once again, finishing with 13 points, six rebounds, six assists and most importantly, no turnovers. Aaron Wiggins stuffed the stat sheet with 13 points, eight rebounds and two assists, while Darryl Morsell added 12 points, three rebounds while playing stifling defense.

Watch Smith, Cowan, Wiggins and Morsell all react following the Terps' win over the Hoosiers in the videos below.