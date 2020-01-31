COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Maryland senior point guard had a career night for the Terps, leading all scorers with 31 points in a win over No. 18 Iowa. Sophomore guard Aaron Wiggins scored 14 points and added five rebounds after being shut out for the first time in his career Jan. 10 at Iowa. Meanwhile starting sophomore forward Jalen 'Stix' Smith had his 12th double-double of the season after being named Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday.

Watch Cowan, Wiggins and Smith break down the Terps' win in the videos below.