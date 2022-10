Maryland redshirt freshman running back Antwain Littleton II continued his strong play this season in the Terps' 27-13 win over Michigan State, recording the first 100-yard rushing game of his career and scoring a touchdown for a 6th straight game.

Defensively, Tarheeb Still and Ahmad McCullough led the way with 9 and 8 tackles, respectively. McCullough, who saw increased playing time with Ruben Hyppolite out due to injury, also added a tackle for loss in the win.

Watch Littleton, McCullough and Still all react following the Terps' win over Michigan State in the videos below.