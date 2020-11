Darryl Morsell carried the Terps early versus Navy, finishing with a game-high 15 points. Aaron Wiggins carried the load in the second half, scoring all of his 14 points after the intermission. Sophomore forward Hakim Hart led the Terps off the bench, scoring a career-high 11 points for Maryland in the 30-point win over the Mids.

Watch Morsell, Wiggins and Hart all react following the Terps' win over Navy.