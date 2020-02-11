COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Sophomore guard Eric Ayala came up big for the Terps versus Nebraska, scoring a season-high 16 points, including four three-pointers, while adding five assists. Sophomore forward Jalen 'Stix' Smith continued his hot play, with a 16 point, 13 rebound double-double, his seventh straight, while coming up with a game-saving block in the final seconds.

Watch Ayala, Smith and senior point guard Anthony Cowan react following the Terps' 72-70 win over Nebraska in the videos below.