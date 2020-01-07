COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Senior point guard Anthony Cowan led the Terps with a game-high 20 points in their win over the No. 11 Buckeyes, while Jalen 'Stix' Smith and Darryl Morsell each scored in double figures while leading the way defensively. Sophomore guard Eric Ayala came off the bench to give the Terps a spark offensively after a slow start, while also adding four rebounds and four assists.

Watch Cowan, Smith, Morsell and Ayala all react following the Terps' win over No. 11 Ohio State.

