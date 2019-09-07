COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Maryland starting quarterback Josh Jackson passed his first big test with the Terps, throwing for just shy of 300 yards and three touchdowns. Maryland's running game showed it's dominance, with four different backs scoring rushing touchdowns.

On defense, grad transfer linebacker Keandre Jones came up big for Maryland with fellow starter Shaq Smith out with a groin injury, totaling 8 tackles with a pair of sacks.

Watch Jackson, Jones, Javon Leake, Anthony McFarland and Tyler Mabry all break down the Terps' dominant 63-20 win over No. 21 Syracuse in the videos below.