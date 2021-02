Eric Ayala bounced back from a subpar performance versus Wisconsin by scoring 16 points, including the final two to seal the win over Purdue. Aaron Wiggins scored a team-high 18 points and Darryl Morsell added 11 points as the Terps got their fourth win of the season over a ranked opponent.

Watch Ayala, Wiggins and Morsell react following the Terps' 61-60 win over No. 24 Purdue in the videos below.