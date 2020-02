COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Maryland sophomore forward Jalen 'Stix' Smith recorded his ninth straight double-double with 22 points and a career-high 19 rebounds, Anthony Cowan scored 19 points and had no turnovers, while birthday boy Darryl Morsell dished out a career-high seven assists as the Terps completed the regular season sweep of Northwestern Jan. 18.

Watch Cowan, Morsell and Smith all react following the Terps' 76-67 win over Northwestern.