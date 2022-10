Redshirt freshman quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. got the start on Homecoming in place of Taulia Tagovailoa, performing admirably in a 31-24 win over Northwestern. The star of the game, however, was redshirt freshman running back Roman Hemby, who had the best outing of his young college career, rushing for a career-high 179 yards and three touchdown, his second straight 100-yard rushing performance and fourth overall this season.

On defense, sophomore safety Dante Trader Jr., came up with a big interception to help turn the tide in the Terps' favor early in the second half.

Watch Hemby and Trader react following the Terps' win over the Wildcats in the videos below.