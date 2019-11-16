COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- With his twin brother in early foul trouble, Makhel Mitchell gave the Terps a spark off the bench, finishing with four points and four rebounds. Junior guard Darryl Morsell had one of his best performances of the year, scoring 14 points and adding 7 rebounds and two steals. Sophomore guard Aaron Wiggins continued his impressive play on the defensive end of the floor, finishing with three steals for a third straight game to go along with 10 points.

Watch Mitchell, Morsell and Wiggins break down the Terps' win over Oakland in the videos below.