COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Maryland sophomore forward Jalen 'Stix' Smith finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season, while freshman forward Donta Scott scored a career-high 13 points and sophomore wing Aaron Wiggins added 12 points and seven rebounds in the Terps' 57-50 win over Purdue.

Watch Smith, Scott and Wiggins break down the Terps' win in the videos below.