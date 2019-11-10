COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Maryland sophomore guard Aaron Wiggins recorded his first career double-double versus Rhode Island, going for 13 points and 13 rebounds. He added four assists and three steals for good measure. Joining Wiggins in double-figure scoring was Eric Ayala, also with 13 points, and senior point guard Anthony Cowan, who finished with 14 points.

Watch Wiggins, Ayala and Cowan break down the Terps' win over Rhode Island in the videos below.